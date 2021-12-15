Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,191,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,281 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 3.41% of Denny’s worth $35,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 135.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 38.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 43.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 34.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 466,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.