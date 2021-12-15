Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.34.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury stock opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 3.57. Denbury has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,657,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.