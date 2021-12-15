Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Insider Sells $75,754.88 in Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $75,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DLA stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. 12,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $35.26.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 3,515.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 52,733 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 3,325.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 59,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Delta Apparel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

DLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.