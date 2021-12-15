Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,548,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,534,044. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 29,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

