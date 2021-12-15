Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Up 96.4% in November

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the November 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS DLTNF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. 24,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,993. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.59.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
