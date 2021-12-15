Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Up 96.4% in November

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the November 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS DLTNF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. 24,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,993. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.59.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.