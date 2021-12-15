DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 47,318 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 38.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,318 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,397,000 after buying an additional 215,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after buying an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,612,000 after buying an additional 105,674 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,161,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,551,000 after buying an additional 127,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,617,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,673,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

