DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of EastGroup Properties worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $215.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.28 and a fifty-two week high of $219.02.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

