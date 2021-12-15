DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 3,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Copart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Copart by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Copart by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $147.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

