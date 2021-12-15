DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 20.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,695,000 after buying an additional 83,552 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 22.2% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC stock opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.07.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.