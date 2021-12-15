Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $348.55 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $255.98 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.01. The company has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

