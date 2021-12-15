Dearborn Partners LLC Takes $172,000 Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

GCMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

GCMG stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently -74.07%.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

