Dearborn Partners LLC Buys New Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,941,000 after purchasing an additional 592,366 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 392.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 503,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,293 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,965,000 after acquiring an additional 207,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,363,000 after acquiring an additional 176,384 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,857,000 after acquiring an additional 86,693 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.88. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.20.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

OGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

