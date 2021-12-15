Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 471 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 50,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 36,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 282.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 174,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.88.

CB opened at $192.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.78 and its 200 day moving average is $177.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

