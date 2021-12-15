Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 6,183 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 54.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $433,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.23. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 127.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.01 and a twelve month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

