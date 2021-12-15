Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 586 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $176.06 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,087,735. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

