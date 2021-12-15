Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 749 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $171.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

