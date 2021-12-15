Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Invests $1.05 Million in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Morningstar by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.68, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total value of $959,112.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,344 shares of company stock worth $54,983,151. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $324.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.37. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.04 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

