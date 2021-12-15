Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.25 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,618 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

