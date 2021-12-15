Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.32.

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Zhihu Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Zhihu Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.