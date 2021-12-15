Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 780 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,047 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Splunk by 20.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,701 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $140,185,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $129,798,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $92,957,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Splunk by 4,345.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,683,000 after purchasing an additional 642,011 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Splunk stock opened at $109.35 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.65 and a 12-month high of $185.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

