David Williams Acquires 350,000 Shares of RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Stock

RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) insider David Williams bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$68,600.00 ($49,000.00).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RMA Global alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, David Williams bought 165,351 shares of RMA Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$29,267.13 ($20,905.09).

On Friday, December 3rd, David Williams bought 105,400 shares of RMA Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$17,918.00 ($12,798.57).

On Wednesday, December 1st, David Williams bought 200,000 shares of RMA Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$34,000.00 ($24,285.71).

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Williams bought 930,569 shares of RMA Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$173,085.83 ($123,632.74).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.71.

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate. The company offers sale results for residential real estate agents and agencies, as well as reviews of agent performance from vendors and buyers of residential real estate. It operates in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for RMA Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMA Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.