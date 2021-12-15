Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Down 6.9%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.31 and last traded at $35.39. 13,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,426,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $693,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,279.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 161,255 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

