Darwin Advisors LLC Has $867,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after purchasing an additional 751,304 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $426.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $421.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.11 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

