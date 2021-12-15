DAOstack Price Tops $0.0550 on Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $233,875.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,525.73 or 0.98467270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00045344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00032918 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.58 or 0.00788512 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

