Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 568 on December 30th

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 568 ($7.51) per share on Thursday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Daily Mail and General Trust’s previous dividend of $17.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DMGT opened at GBX 1,028 ($13.59) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,088.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,041.81. The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 698 ($9.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,178 ($15.57).

Get Daily Mail and General Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin Beatty sold 604,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($14.27), for a total value of £6,532,423.20 ($8,632,778.12). Insiders purchased a total of 41 shares of company stock valued at $44,934 in the last ninety days.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.