DA Davidson Weighs in on Alerus Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alerus Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $481.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

