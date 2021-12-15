Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce $9.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.55 million to $12.60 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $11.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $42.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.99 million to $45.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $51.60 million, with estimates ranging from $39.84 million to $61.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

CTSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th.

Shares of CTSO stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.56. 259,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,824. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 120,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cytosorbents by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Cytosorbents by 19.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

