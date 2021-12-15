Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) CEO Phillip P. Chan Buys 5,000 Shares

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSO shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 152.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.