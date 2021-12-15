CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.11.

CyrusOne stock opened at $89.58 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

