CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 133,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,262,258 shares.The stock last traded at $89.57 and had previously closed at $89.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.34.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 507.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 705,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,452,000 after acquiring an additional 92,138 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

