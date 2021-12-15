Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CYCN. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

CYCN stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,696.27% and a negative return on equity of 104.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 34.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

