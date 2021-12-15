CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.02 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CVS Health in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $8.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.96. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.32.

CVS opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $100.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

