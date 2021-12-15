Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Shares Gap Down to $21.30

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $20.60. Cushman & Wakefield shares last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 6,858 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on CWK shares. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $917,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,858,261 shares of company stock worth $119,127,159. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.