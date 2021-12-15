CTI BioPharma’s (CTIC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 101.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Shares of CTIC stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 49,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,855. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $192.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.69. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 524.6% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 22.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 106,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 20.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 620,892 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 105.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.9% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.