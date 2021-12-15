CryptEx Reaches Market Cap of $848,543.22 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $848,543.22 and $635.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $9.98 or 0.00021373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,559.68 or 0.99682622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00043552 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00032306 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.00 or 0.01019097 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.