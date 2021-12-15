Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $554,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 30.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $96.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

