Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.14.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 88,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,694. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SIG opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.41. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

