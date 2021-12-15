Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 9.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MODV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

ModivCare stock opened at $136.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.49.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

