Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

