Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Post by 35.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Post by 9.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.73. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.79 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

