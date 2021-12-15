Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,931 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

