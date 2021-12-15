Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,710 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2,726.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,583 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.70.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 13.78%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

