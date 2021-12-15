Critical Contrast: NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) & Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

This table compares Northrop Grumman and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrop Grumman 12.42% 39.17% 10.04% NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

81.7% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Northrop Grumman and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrop Grumman 1 4 8 0 2.54 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus price target of $394.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.28%. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.48%. Given NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextGen Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Northrop Grumman.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northrop Grumman and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrop Grumman $36.80 billion 1.61 $3.19 billion $28.45 13.17 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than NextGen Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats NextGen Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment consists of Autonomous Systems and Manned Aircrafts. The Defense Systems segment consists of Battle Management and Missile Systems. The Mission Systems segment consists of Airborne Sensors and Networks, Cyber and Intelligence Mission Solutions, Maritime/Land Systems and Sensors and Navigation, Targeting and Survivability. The Space Systems segment consists of operations relating Launch and Strategic Missiles and space. The company was founded by John K. Northrop, Thomas V. Jones, and Kent Kresa in 1939 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

About NextGen Acquisition Corp. II

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.