Critical Contrast: FalconStor Software (FALC) vs. Its Peers

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS: FALC) is one of 381 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare FalconStor Software to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for FalconStor Software and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A FalconStor Software Competitors 2492 12691 23505 640 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 29.22%. Given FalconStor Software’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FalconStor Software has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software 2.53% -17.84% 18.06% FalconStor Software Competitors -127.41% -147.70% -5.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FalconStor Software has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software’s peers have a beta of -2.24, meaning that their average stock price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FalconStor Software and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $14.77 million $1.14 million -11.90 FalconStor Software Competitors $1.78 billion $346.10 million -37.93

FalconStor Software’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software. FalconStor Software is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FalconStor Software beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc. provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

