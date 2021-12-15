Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.80 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00005312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $4.80 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,673.68 or 0.99030040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00044870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00033063 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.73 or 0.00790871 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

