Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 75.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

