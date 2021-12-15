Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 79 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 1.3% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.4% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $596.35 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $453.80 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $641.47.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.