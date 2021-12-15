Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 208 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 506.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $93.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.99. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

