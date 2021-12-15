COVA (COVA) Price Down 30.1% Over Last 7 Days

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. COVA has a market capitalization of $174,561.67 and $11,250.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, COVA has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00037645 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.12 or 0.00197632 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

