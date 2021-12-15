Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get Couchbase alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.38.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $52.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $95,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.